News

New Governor visits Bodden Town

April 3, 2018
Philipp Richter
New Governor H.E Anwar Choudhury continued his “Getting to know Cayman” tour today (3 April,) this time he visited key historical sites in Grand Cayman.
One of the stops on the tour was Heritage House in Bodden Town, where he was greeted by all Bodden Town MLA’s and members of the community.
“And it’s good that the Governor could come here and actually feel and appreciate what we have to offer here in Bodden Town as the first capital,” said Hon. Dwayne Seymour, MLA of Bodden Town East.

“It was a very generous tour, I will come back with my little girls, I will definitely come back when there is some music,” said H.E Choudhury.
The Governor also visited the George Town fish market and the Crystal Caves in Northside before finishing the tour at Lighthouse Restaurant in Breakers.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

