New radio system en-route, equipment expected at month’s end

Government expects a new radio communications system for Cayman’s emergency responders to arrive by month’s end.

Motorola built the national P-25 public safety radio system which was originally expected to arrive this week.

However a government spokesperson tells Cayman 27 shipping issues pushed back delivery.

Cayman officials recently visited Motorola’s Illinois facility to participate in testing the new system.

Here at home Motorola technicians inspected existing radio sites to make sure they were suitable for the new equipment.

The sites at Gun Bay, Northward, Radio Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman were cleared, as well as, three new sites. Those are in West Bay, Frank Sound and Cayman Brac West.

Final testing of the new system will be done in October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

