New radio system en-route, equipment expected at month’s end

April 16, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Government expects a new radio communications system for Cayman’s emergency responders to arrive by month’s end.
Motorola built the national P-25 public safety radio system which was originally expected to arrive this week.
However a government spokesperson tells Cayman 27 shipping issues pushed back delivery.
Cayman officials recently visited Motorola’s Illinois facility to participate in testing the new system.
Here at home Motorola technicians inspected existing radio sites to make sure they were suitable for the new equipment.
The sites at Gun Bay, Northward, Radio Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman were cleared, as well as, three new sites. Those are in West Bay, Frank Sound and Cayman Brac West.
Final testing of the new system will be done in October.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

