Nine teams confirmed for May’s Under-15 boys ‘Cayman Islands Invitational’

April 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
West Bay Sports Foundation’s Mervin Smith confirmed Thursday (19 April) nine teams have been confirmed for the Under-15 boys ‘Cayman Islands Invitational’ scheduled for 29th May-3rd June. The tournament will welcome returning champions Cuba as well as Under-15 boys teams from Honduras and Jamaica. Regional teams Portmore United and Harbour View FC will also travel from Jamaica. Smith says the focus was shifted for this year’s edition.

“You get a selection of the best that the countries have to offer, so we are looking forward to that.”

The tournament will also welcome D.C United and New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and FC San Antonio of the United Soccer League.

“The goal is always about development and providing opportunities for kids in this age group.”

Smith says 3 additional teams are to be finalized in the coming weeks to complete the field of 12. Games are to be played at both the Ed Bush Playing Field and in Cayman Brac with the final taking place at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

