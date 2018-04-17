Eco Smart
No leads in attempted child abduction: RCIPS appeals for 2 witnesses

April 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say they have no new leads into the 10 March attempted abduction of a girl in West Bay.
And they are once again appealing to two male witnesses they believe can help them crack the case.
It’s been weeks since the police first made the appeal for the two witnesses to no avail. They believe the men may have the wrong impression of why they are being sought based on a social media report.
Investigators assure the men have nothing to fear from coming forward.
“You are not being considered as suspects and you are important to the investigation and will be treated as such. Your statements and your series of events are important and it will shed light and clarity to a lot of things in the investigation which we do not have at this time,” said Jodi-Ann Powery RCIPS media relations officer.
Police are appealing to a man who operated a car wash at the pond near Batabano Drive on 10 March and another man who was walking past the Lakeshore Condos on Bonneville Drive, wearing a green shirt, white shorts and socks and slippers on his feet that day.
Anyone with information can contact West Bay police station detectives Shane Ennis at 926-4588 or DC Teddy Mitchell at 936-1297.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

