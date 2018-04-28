No UCCI President selected yet

The University College of the Cayman Islands says it’s search for a new president is still ongoing.

The comment comes after an email began circulating yesterday (26 April) claiming a candidate has been selected. The email also contained salacious pictures purporting to be that of a potential candidate for the post.

Today (27 April) acting Chairman of UCCI’s Board of Governor’s Anthony Ritch said the Executive Committee received several versions of email and said he was not in a position to verify their authenticity.

He added that,”the recruitment process is still active and there have been no offers of employment at this time. The Executive Committee has made no recommendation to the Board, and therefore the Board has made no recommendation to the Minister.”

He added once the recruitment process is new President will be announced.

