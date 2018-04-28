Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News Politics

No UCCI President selected yet

April 27, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The University College of the Cayman Islands says it’s search for a new president is still ongoing.
The comment comes after an email began circulating yesterday (26 April) claiming a candidate has been selected. The email also contained salacious pictures purporting to be that of a potential candidate for the post.
Today (27 April) acting Chairman of UCCI’s Board of Governor’s Anthony Ritch said the Executive Committee received several versions of email and said he was not in a position to verify their authenticity.
He added that,”the recruitment process is still active and there have been no offers of employment at this time. The Executive Committee has made no recommendation to the Board, and therefore the Board has made no recommendation to the Minister.”
He added once the recruitment process is new President will be announced.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: