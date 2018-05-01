North Side records Cayman’s 5th road fatality of the year

A Sunday (29 April) evening collision leaves one man dead and two others in hospital. Police say a car carrying 3 people collided with a light pole in the vicinity of Old Man Bay Road in North Side just before 8pm. They were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where 27-year-old George Town resident John Miller III, was pronounced dead, his brother and a friend remain hospitalized.

Parts of the car John Miller III was in could still be seen scattered all over the sides of the road.

“The debris must have been 150 to 200 ft. up the road and down the road, you see the pole there, you see where the accident took place she [the car] bounced back from there,” said friend of the family, Joseph Ebanks.

People of the North Side community and police identified the deceased man as the 27-year-old of George Town and say his brother and their friend was in the car with him when the crash happened Sunday night on North Side Road. Residents say one of the men was ejected from the car, Mr. Ebanks says he’s surprised that an accident of this magnitude has not happened already.

“I’m amazed that more isn’t happening, seriously, I tell you they take this as a race track and that’s from 6 o clock in the morning tile, they revving up cars and ready to go again,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Following this crash, Mr. Ebanks feels that more police presence would keep drivers obeying the speed limit.

“We need it bad, we need more police surveillance in the district I mean bad, you know Northside was considered one of the safest districts,” said Mr. Ebanks.

On Monday friends of Mr. Miller took to social media expressing their loss, one person writes “Word’s cannot describe the feeling of pain and torture I reel right now. John, watch over us all.” For Joseph Ebanks, a friend of the family, he says the whole community has been affected by the loss.

“Sad, because I’ll tell you it’s somebody’s child and I feel very sad about it but I can’t do anything to bring him back because it could have been my son too,” said Mr. Ebanks.

Mr. Miller is Cayman’s fifth road fatality for the year, last night’s crash blocked traffic going into north side. The road reopened at 12:15 this morning (30 April).

