NWS aims high (very high) for upper atmospheric data

April 24, 2018
Joe Avary
Bright and early every day at 6 AM, and once more at 6 PM, the National Weather Service sends a hydrogen-filled balloon into the upper atmosphere.

Cayman is part of a regional network of upper air stations that cover the Caribbean region.

The balloons help collect meteorological data in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That information is fed to the NOAA and the US National Hurricane Centre. It’s also crucial for air travel.

“In the upper atmosphere vertical motion is important because it helps with the development of clouds, and turbulence, which is significant for aircraft, so if they get information that it is going to be turbulent around the Cayman Islands they could give that warning to passengers and take the necessary precautions,” said Gilbert Miller, Senior NWS Forecaster.

Other regional upper-air stations include Bahamas, Barbados, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Belize, St. Maarten, San Andres Colombia, and Trinidad.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

