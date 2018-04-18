Off-duty officer, public, nab suspected jewel thief

Police say an off-duty police officer and members of the public helped nab a jewel thief red-handed.

Officers responded to a report last Tuesday (10 April) of a theft at a Cardinal Avenue jewelry store, according to an RCIPS press release.

The suspect took a piece of jewelry and fled.

He was pursued by a store worker and an off-duty officer noticed the pursuit and joined in. The officer, along with members of the public, apprehended the man on Main Street. The piece of jewelry was found in his possession.

The 22-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

