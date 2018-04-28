Eco Smart
Official ceremony delays roll-out of disability beach mat

April 27, 2018
Joe Avary
A date has not yet been set for the official grand opening and roll-out of Cayman’s first ‘mobi-mat’ disability access ramp.

The mobi-mat has already seen its initial deployment on Seven Mile Beach earlier for a soft opening this month, but the may won’t be a permanent fixture at the beach until an opening ceremony is held.

Cayman 27 reached out to the disabilities council and were told us there are number of factors to organise for the opening and that the press will be alerted of a date in due time.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

