Official ceremony delays roll-out of disability beach mat

A date has not yet been set for the official grand opening and roll-out of Cayman’s first ‘mobi-mat’ disability access ramp.

The mobi-mat has already seen its initial deployment on Seven Mile Beach earlier for a soft opening this month, but the may won’t be a permanent fixture at the beach until an opening ceremony is held.

Cayman 27 reached out to the disabilities council and were told us there are number of factors to organise for the opening and that the press will be alerted of a date in due time.

