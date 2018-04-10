OfReg report highlights SOL safety shortcomings

SOL Petroleum confirms it is aware of an investigation report finding the fuel distributor did not take reasonable precaution to avoid last July’s fire at the Jackson Point fuel terminal.

Cayman 27 broke this story on Friday (6 April) where we outlined three of the investigation’s main findings.

First, SOL Petroleum and its contractors did not follow industry standards when welding was done on an in-service tank.

Second,during the welding a gas detector was reported to have alarmed but was ignored and subsequently silenced.

Third, the terminal’s internal fire suppression system failed shortly after the fire began.

On Monday (9 April) we delve deeper into the report.

It took firefighters eight hours to put out July’s blaze in a fuel tank holding 15,000 barrells of diesel fuel.

Nearly nine months later, the Utility Regulation and competition Office found SOL Petroleum and its contractors failed on several fronts to prevent the fire.

According to the investigation’s findings, works contractor J&R’s management did not know the extent of the work. The job supervisor — a SOL Petroleum employee — was periodically off-site.

It also noted another “troubling” observation as a contractor without requisite training was ‘gauging’ the temperature of the tank with his (presumably) bare hands only a few minutes after the scorching on the tank was observed, and the person was not outfitted with hazmat or any other form of fire resistant clothing or protective equipment.

SOL did not meet established industry standards when welding on an in-service tank.

Furthermore. OfReg noted it is not aware of the adoption of the operational practice of hot works on in-service tanks across the industry in Cayman, saying it is inherently “extremely risky.

The report also found two notable safety control breaches:

At the time the incident was discovered, there was no SOL job supervisor, hence no “fire watch” personnel on site.

And a gas detector was reported to have alarmed indicating an abnormal condition, but was ignored and subsequently silenced

OfReg says the tank repairs should not have been carried out using the chosen procedure and instead should have been taken out of service, cleaned and gas-freed to execute the repairs.

The investigation found there was a significant delay of approximately 35 minutes from the time personnel on site first observed the scorching to the time an appropriate response was taken.

The only two persons on site were not thoroughly familiar or properly trained to adequately respond to an incident of this nature.

Documentation was lacking and in one instance a permit was signed off that “the job was completed, and the site was left in a safe condition” on 23 July 2017.

The investigation considers that the most likely source of ignition would have been droplets of molten metal from the steel roof plate being welded. which came into contact with the likely warm fuel on the upper reinforcement ring.

SOL Petroleum leaders say they’re aware of the report and will issue a statement.

