OfReg to clamp down on people selling illegal Wi-Fi

Utility Regulation and Competition Office Deputy CEO Alee Fa’amoe says OfReg aims to go after companies selling Wi-Fi illegally.

“We are going to be taking action against those players and others operating with out the appropriate license that is happening very shortly,” said Mr. Fa’amoe.

Mr. Fa’amoe says it can be dangerous for the jurisdiction.

“Flooding George Town with Wi-Fi signals for example and taking credit cards and shipping those credit cards details through Romania or some place like that exposing the jurisdiction to risks for identity theft and fraud and all sorts of other nasty things” said Mr. Fa’amoe.

A new category of license is now available for companies that want to charge for ICTA services like access to the Internet.

“What we have done just recently is we have created a new licenses category so that if some one wanted to legitimately offer a service to resell the internet for example to folks on a boat to cruise ship passengers, to people in their strata. Whatever the case may be there is a license available to do just that,” said Mr. Fa’amoe

He says wrong information surfaced last year alleging OfReg would charge places to provide free Wi-Fi but that’s simply not the case.

What we have had to do is create the licensing frame work so that the coffee shop and the hotels and such types of business were perfectly legal while at the same time differentiating the difference between them and some one who is trying to run a commercial business by reselling the Internet,” said Mr. Fa’amoe

He says now that the board the next has approved the fees step is educating the public.

