One of a kind: Isabel hopes to part the waters for future males in Artistic Swimming

Caymanite Synchro is a tight group of swimmers, just ask 12-year-old Nicholas Isabel. He’s the only male in Cayman’s artistic swimming program.

“It definitely is challenging because a lot of them I look up to them as sisters and best friends to me. I love them with all my heart.”

Isabel and Amber Barnes’ mixed duet won Cayman’s first ever artistic swimming gold medal at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships, but he says he still has more to prove.

“I was just really happy that I was able to represent the Cayman Islands and as the first male in CARIFTA. I just want to prove to the Caribbean, and the world that just because I am a boy that I cant be as good as the females.”

He says that opportunity to compete almost didn’t happen.

“My coach had to tell them (CARIFTA) that if I was not able to go then Cayman would not send their team.”

They did allow him to participate, and after returning with four medals in their CARIFTA debut, Isabel says he hopes to inspire other males to try artistic swimming.

“I want to be an idol for younger boys in synchronized swimming.”

