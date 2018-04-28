One year anniversary of National Energy Policy

It’s one year on since Cayman’s first National Energy Policy kicked in and founder and president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association James Whittaker says there’s been progress and he hopes it continues.

“There are considerations at Customs in how we bring in materials that going to help to reduce the cost of renewable energy systems being able to bringing renewable energy systems in bulk is something that we are going to be able to do really for the first time,” said Mr. Whittaker.

He said before the policy doing that was difficult.

“It is almost a given that we bring everything else in bulk here in Cayman, but believe it or not we don’t bring in renewable energy systems because of how the regulations is crafted,” said Mr. Whittaker.

Mr. Whittaker said personally he wished more could have been done in the first year, but the general election may have contributed to the delay.

“I think the important part for us now is that now that we have start the active implementation of the policy that we do so at a and that we certainly keep on top of it and part of that is our job at the energy policy council working with government to make sure that that implementation happen,” said Mr. Whittaker.

Mr. Whittaker said that they are also looking on financing options so that consumers can better afford renewable energy as an alternative option.

