Panton wants Package license to be extended till Sunday

One liquor store owner is appealing for the government to extend package licenses for alcohol sales to Sunday. Since he says getting a retail license would drive up costs for businesses wanting to sell on that day.

Liquor 4 Less owner Prentice Panton says getting a retail license will be an addition expense as he has to have fire, electrical and plumbing inspectors inspect his business first to make an application and wants his current package license extended, it’s an issue he will be raising at the liquor licensing board’s June meeting.

“There is no retail license aka bar operating for only 6 hours and we’re paying the exact same fee as them, so for us to pay the same fee and be restricted to six hours to me is kind of unfair and not equitable,” said Mr. Panton.

At present to sell alcohol from a store, business owners must apply for a package license first, which allows them to sell from Monday to Saturday, those wanting to sell on Sunday must apply for a retail license, which a lot of bars have. For stores, they can sell between 1 and 7pm.

