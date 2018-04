A woman remains hospitalised in serious condition tonight after she was struck by a car.

Police say she has several broken ribs.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Sunday (8 April) night on Mount Pleasant Road, in West Bay.

Police say it was reported she was hit by a grey Hyundai Accent.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call West Bay police station at 649-3999.

