Physio says too much hours spent texting causes strain on your neck

A recent U.S. study shows people spend 700 to 1400 hours per year putting stress on their spines texting and for high schoolers, it’s an additional 5,000 hours in that position.

One local physical therapy doctor says all that texting could cause spine ailments as children grow.

Align Physiotherapy Kristina Maxwell said when people are looking at their phones at a 15-degree angle, it adds about 27 pounds of weight on the spine and that’s not only bad for posture.

“But now kids have cellphones out of the womb it seems right, so everybody’s starting life with their head like this, so I think the next generation coming up is going to have even more of these sedentary types of issues,” said Mrs. Maxwell.

She suggested using cellphones at eye-level to reduce the strain.

