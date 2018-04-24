Pitcairn twins win back-to-back double titles, Jervis tops at Junior Squash Championships

Cayman’s most familiar faces rose to the occasion at the South Sound Squash Club this past weekend (20-21 April) in the Cayman Islands Junior National Squash Championships. Twins Jade and David Pitcairn duplicated their performance from 2017, winning both the Under-17 and Under-19 boys and girls age group championships.

The 2018 double gives Jade Pitcairn her 8th Cayman Islands Junior Squash title all time and her 3rd consecutive double age group championship. In 2014, Pitcairn won the girls Under-13 title, while in 2015 she captured the Under-15 girls championship. In 2016, Pitcairn claimed her first double championship winning both the Under-15 and Under 19 age groups.

Reigning Under-13 Caribbean Champion Jace Jervis won his first Under-15 boys title while also placing 2nd in the Under-17 boys age group championship. This is Jervis’ 3rd Cayman Islands Junior Squash Championship, previously winning the Under-13 championship in 2015 and 2016.

Technical Director Mark Chaloner said it was a great weekend of amateur squash.

“It was so great to witness the pleasure on the participants faces when they put themselves into a competitive situation. It was refreshing to see the level of concentration and commitment from all the players who took part this year. This is certainly a positive step in any child’s development and helps them to understand themselves and develop their character as they grow and mature into young adults.”

Here is a look at all the winners from this past weekend’s Cayman Islands Junior Squash Championships:

U11 Girls

Sasha Hardie def Cate Lee (11/6, 7/11, 11/6, 11/5)

U11 Boys

Cassian Marshall def David Hughes (12/10, 12/10, 3/11, 11/3)

U13 Boys

Brody McComb def Neil McComb (11/5, 14/16, 11/7, 11/13, 11/9)

U15 Girls

Shaelah Henry def Olivia Kluyver (11/8, 11/9, 9/11, 11/3)

U15 Boys

Jace Jervis def Pierce Terry (11/2, 7/11, 11/3, 11/8)

U17 Girls

Jade Pitcairn def Bella Grieff (11/4, 11/2, 11/3)

U17 Boys

David Pitcarin def Jace Jervis (9/11, 11/4, 11/6, 11/1)

U19 Girls

Jade Pitcairn def Emma Turnbull (11/3, 11/5, 11/4)

U19 Boys

David Pitcairn def Nathan Maclean (11/3, 11/9, 11/0)

