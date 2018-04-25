Police release the id of East End water-related death victim

Police have released the identity of the US visitor who died in Cayman waters last Friday (20 April.)

She is 70-year-old Beverly Ann Bersano, of Illinois in the United States.

Police said Ms. Bersano was a stay-over visitor in Cayman. She died while scuba diving in East End. The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police said CPR was attempted, but she was pronounced dead at the Cayman Islands hospital.

Her death is the fifth in Cayman’s waters this year and the second this month.

