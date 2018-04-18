Police still hunt illegal deportee Marlon Crowe

The search continues for a man police believe reentered Cayman illegally and may be dangerous.

Police ask the public to help them find 36-year-old Jamaican Marlon Crowe.

Mr. Crowe was deported from Cayman last year.

He was convicted of drug offences in 2016, but found not guilty of a firearm charge. Police believe he may have returned.

Police say anyone who sees Mr. Crowe should exercise caution and should call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

