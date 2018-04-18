Police still hunt illegal deportee Marlon Crowe

Eco Smart
April 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The search continues for a man police believe reentered Cayman illegally and may be dangerous.
Police ask the public to help them find 36-year-old Jamaican Marlon Crowe.
Mr. Crowe was deported from Cayman last year.
He was convicted of drug offences in 2016, but found not guilty of a firearm charge. Police believe he may have returned.
Police say anyone who sees Mr. Crowe should exercise caution and should call the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

