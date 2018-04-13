Eco Smart
Police: “Uptick” in Snug Harbour burglaries

April 12, 2018
Kevin Morales
Burglars have hit nearly a dozen homes in Snug Harbour since the beginning of the year, including nine burglaries since 1 March. 

Police say they’re seeing an uptick in burglaries in the Seven Mile Beach corridor neighborhood.

Several residents have reached out to Cayman 27 in recent days, saying they’re experiencing an upswing in burglaries and attempted burglaries.

Police said Thursday (12 April) they’ve received 12 reports of burglaries in that area since 1 January and nine in the last month-and-a-half. They also say there have been two attempted burglaries as well. 

An RCIPS spokesperson says officers are taking measures to combat the surge. They’re asking residents to evaluate their homes for any potential vulnerabilities and take steps to improve home security like leaving on exterior lights and installing motion-triggered lighting.

