Premier off to Heads of Government Summit

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin Thursday (12 April) took off for the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit.

The summit kicks off next week in London.

The Premier serves as President of the Overseas Territories Association.

He’s set to attend the opening at Buckingham Palace, among other events.

According to a release from the Premier’s Office, it’s an opportunity to discuss issues and concerns for overseas territories and strengthen ties between Cayman and the UK.

