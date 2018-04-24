Eco Smart
Premier: OTs can take advantage of “new global Britain”

April 23, 2018
Kevin Morales
Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says boosting the Overseas Territories’ role on the global stage remains the most important achievement of his attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government event.

Mr. McLaughlin was in the UK last week, where he participated on behalf of Cayman and as the President of the UK’s Overseas Territory Association.

The premier participated in both social and diplomatic events and says his attendance can only benefit the OTs. 

“As the world becomes increasingly global and as Britain looks further afield and looks to renew its ties within the Commonwealth, I believe there is an important place for the Overseas Territories and a great opportunity for us to be part of the new global Britain and to be able to exploit the opportunities that this presents,” Mr. McLaughlin said in a prerecorded video clip sent by his assistant.

