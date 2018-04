Project Purple.

It’s a programme created by Purple Dragon granting scholarships to at-risk youth with the aim to use martial arts to help keep them on the right track.

Organisers also will track participants’ results over the next three years to see how they’re improving.

On Monday’s (16 April) segment, we check in with three young men — Jahneil, Don and Deron — and their guardians as they interview with Shihan Floyd and begin their journey.

