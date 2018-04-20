RCIPS arson attack: No charges laid yet

No charges yet for the man accused of setting two new police cars ablaze at a George Town garage earlier this week.

According to the RCIPS the 32-year-old George Town man held for the act remains in police custody.

He is suspected of destroying the vehicles Tuesday (17 April) morning at Vampt Motors on Walkers Road. Meanwhile, police said they will be moving around current assets to fill the gap caused by the arson attack.

A police spokesperson tells Cayman 27, “the loss of the vehicle will put a strain on our policing plans for a short period only as two new cars have been ordered to replace the destroyed cars.”

Police have declined to release the cost of cars that were destroyed nor were they willing to share the cost of their replacements. Those vehicles are expected on island in the coming weeks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

