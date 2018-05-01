Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Record number turns out for DG 5K Challenge

April 30, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A record number of participants turned out for the Deputy Governors 5K Challenge yesterday (29 April) raising funds for three charities.

More than 2,000 runners, joggers and walkers gathered at sunrise to raise money for Feed our Future, Kiwanis Buy a Kid a Breakfast and Meals on Wheels.

The theme for this year’s event was “Nourishing our islands one meal at a time.”  The event aimed to raise $60,000. The official figure raised at yesterday’s event is yet to be released.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: