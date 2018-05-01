Record number turns out for DG 5K Challenge

A record number of participants turned out for the Deputy Governors 5K Challenge yesterday (29 April) raising funds for three charities.

More than 2,000 runners, joggers and walkers gathered at sunrise to raise money for Feed our Future, Kiwanis Buy a Kid a Breakfast and Meals on Wheels.

The theme for this year’s event was “Nourishing our islands one meal at a time.” The event aimed to raise $60,000. The official figure raised at yesterday’s event is yet to be released.

