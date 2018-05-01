Eco Smart
Remembering Maxwell: Friends, family, teammates speak on passing of beloved Hyman

April 30, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman mourns the loss of former national track and field athlete Maxwell Hyman who lost his battle with lupus Friday (27 April). Maxwell, 29, was the older brother of Olympian Kemar Hyman, and as we found out, he meant so much to so many.

“Maxwell was one of those athletes I coached, very analytical, he’d look at situation, he’d analyzed and then he chose an event he knows he would qualify for CARITA” said National Athletics Coach Kenrick Williams.

Hyman represented Cayman at the CARIFTA Games from 2004 to 2007. He competed in the Heptathlon, 100 meters, 200 meters, and his primary discipline, the 400 meter hurdles. He made two Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) teams in 2004 and 2006. According to Williams, Hyman is also the Cayman Islands men’s national pole vault record holder.

Among his peers in Cayman, King’s College and Florida State, he was the consummate teammate.

“He was a great friend, and a great teammate. Over the years, he has given multiple reasons for close family and friends to be proud” said hurdler Ronald Forbes.

In the office, he was the friendly face who greets you at the door.

“Easy to work with, team player, you would see him around the office speaking to everyone, even to the cleaners in the kitchen. He could relate to everyone at every level” said PWC Partner Peter Small. Hyman worked there as Business Support and Advisor in Cayman and within the region since 2016.

Brother Kemar received the news of his brother’s passing this past weekend while competing at Iowa’s Drake Relays. He says he knew what his brother would want.

“Keep running track. That’s what came in my head, I am going to continue with more of a purpose and to continue my journey because that’s what he would have wanted.”

Coach Kenrick Williams says that’s what Maxwell always wanted for his little brother, right from the beginning.

“He made the CARIFTA before Kemar, and that motivated Kemar so much that he said to me coach ‘I am going to make the CARFITA team’ the following year which he did. He motivated Kemar to reach I think where he is right now.”

As Cayman mourns the loss of one of its own,  brother Kemar echoes what many have said since his passing just days ago.

“Not only was he an exceptional person to many many folks in the Cayman Islands and all throughout the world, he will be loved, he will be missed.”

Maxwell Hyman will be remembered (October 13, 1988-April 27, 2018).

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

