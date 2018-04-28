Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Reporter’s Roundtable: Sunday liquor sales

April 27, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

On tonight’s Reporter’s Roundtable, Kevin Morales is joined by Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter, who covered a lot of topical issues this week, such as Sunday alcohol sales being granted in some liquor stores.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: