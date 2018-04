After winning the 2018 Alex Alexander Memorial Cup just one week ago, the John Doak Tradeview Markets Iguanas took the 2018 Vase Finals in a 19-5 win over the Fidelity Cayman Storm Saturday (21 April). The win gives the Iguanas the men’s triple for the first time in club history after victories in each the Charity Shield, Memorial Cup and Vase Finals.

Here are some highlight’s from this historic match!

