Sailing: Capasso places 3rd overall at Dutch Optimist Regatta

April 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Matheo Capasso saved his best for last Sunday (8 April) placing 3rd overall at the Opti Spring Regatta in Port Zelande, Netherlands. Capasso, 13, won two of the five races among the 215 entries in the championship fleet to claim his first European podium.

The regatta also included Cayman Islands Sailing Club’s George Hider (101st) and Jaspar Nielsen (149th). The three previously sailed in the first leg of the European trip at the 36th Meeting of Lake Garda in Italy where Capasso finished 67th out of 1061 sailors in the championship fleet.

The trio’s next international action will be the North American Championships in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico starting 24 June. Capasso and Hider are also set to compete at the World Championships in Cyprus at the end of the summer.

