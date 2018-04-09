Scranton Park up for sale, resident says it’s in good hands

One George Town resident says she is confident that the government will purchase the property used for the park used by the Scranton community.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan is holding a community meeting Monday (8 April) regarding the property, which was recently put on the market by its owners.

He’s urging government to purchase the land, which he says is vital to the community.

Pearl Bodden has lived in the area for over 70 years and she says she’d hate to see it go.

“I believe in Kurt and I believe in Alden and they promised they are going to try and do their best, in other words they tried before,” said Mrs. Bodden.

The Scranton community has used this plot of land for the past 20 years.

