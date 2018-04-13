Sex crime against a minor trial continues in court

The trial of a man accused of sex crimes against a minor continued in court on 12 April 2018.

The prosecution continued to try to prove to the court the defendant did commit acts of indecent assault against the alleged victim who claims the man forced oral sex and inappropriate touching when the accuser was between 8 and 10 years old.

The prosecution played an audio recording of a prerecorded interview between the defendant and police. In the interview, the man denied the allegations made against him, stating that such incidents didn’t happen.

After Thursday’s proceedings, the defense attorney in the case told Cayman 27 the trial is expected to continue on Monday.

A court order prevents Cayman 27 from identifying the suspect in this matter, nor revealing any information that might identify the alleged victim.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

