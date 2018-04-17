Eco Smart
Sexual harassment in the Civil Service: 2 investigations launched

April 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
One civil servant gets a written warning and another remains under investigation for sexual harassment in the workplace.
That’s according to details shared in a Freedom of Information request from Cayman 27.
According to FOI response, two complaints were made since the implementation of the Civil Service’s Anti-Sexual Harassment policy two years ago.
Both complaints came last year. The first was lodged in February at the portfolio of Finance and Economic Development.
The other in November at the Home Affairs Ministry.
In the first complaint a written warning letter was issued. The second complaint is still under investigation.
We requested details on the nature of the complaints and the names or posts the accused civil servants, but that request was denied as it was deemed exempt under the FOI law.

