SJACPS International Day highlights diversity

Hundreds turned out for International Night at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School over the weekend.

It’s an annual event is held at the West Bay school’s auditorium and showcases Cayman’s rich diversity. It also gives students an opportunity to learn about different cultures.

Students created display booths highlighting interesting facts about countries. They also dressed up in cultural wear and serves traditional dishes from the countries being showcased.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

