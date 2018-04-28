Eco Smart
SJACPS International Day highlights diversity

April 27, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Hundreds turned out for International Night at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School over the weekend.
It’s an annual event is held at the West Bay school’s auditorium and showcases Cayman’s rich diversity. It also gives students an opportunity to learn about different cultures.
Students created display booths highlighting interesting facts about countries. They also dressed up in cultural wear and serves traditional dishes from the countries being showcased.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

