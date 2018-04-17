South Sound Boardwalk construction begins

If you’ve been driving along South Sound Road recently you may have noticed some serious construction underway.

That’s because work has officially started on Cayman’s long-awaited South Sound boardwalk.

Local contractor Phoenix Construction started work on the 15,000 foot boardwalk on 26 March.

The project will see the addition of benches, parking and a bike lane near the Red Bay dock. The boardwalk will stretch from the Vela Development to Cayman Crossing. It is expected to be completed in June.

And in case you were wondering, yes the popular flip-flop tree is expected to remain where it stands.

