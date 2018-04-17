Eco Smart
South Sound Boardwalk construction begins

April 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
If you’ve been driving along South Sound Road recently you may have noticed some serious construction underway.
That’s because work has officially started on Cayman’s long-awaited South Sound boardwalk.
Local contractor Phoenix Construction started work on the 15,000 foot boardwalk on 26 March.

The project will see the addition of benches, parking and a bike lane near the Red Bay dock. The boardwalk will stretch from the Vela Development to Cayman Crossing. It is expected to be completed in June.

And in case you were wondering, yes the popular flip-flop tree is expected to remain where it stands.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

