Splashes and court squeaks for Cayman on opening day of XXI Commonwealth Games

Cayman’s athletes got to work on the opening day of the XXI Commonwealth Games Thursday (5 April). In the pool, three of Cayman’s swimmers dove into action. Both Lauren Hew and Alison Jackson swam in the 3rd heat of the women’s 200 meter freestyle, finishing 7th and 8th.

Hew said “it felt pretty smooth but it definitely wasn’t as fast as I thought it was. It was just a nervous first race”. Jackson added “I was just off my PB so it wasn’t too bad, I was hoping for a PB but I have more swims to come”.

Swimming

Women’s 200m Free: Heat 3

7th Lauren Hew – 2:07.21

8th Alison Jackson – 2:12.08

University of Edinburgh’s Iain McCallum swam a personal best finishing 8th in the 4th heat of the men’s 50 meter fly with a time of 25.99 seconds.

Men’s 50m Fly: Heat 4 8th: Iain McCallum – 25.99

“I kind of tried to zone out a bit and put some earphones in. It was quiet loud, louder than I am used to. I like to think it makes me swim faster.”

Squash saw 6 loses from singles players in the opening round of 64. Cayman’s Caroline Laing provided the most competitive match against Barbados’ Amanda Haywood, losing 3-2. Four of Cayman’s squash players will return to the court for the Plate Round Friday (6 April), while doubles play begins Tuesday (10 April). Women’s Squash Amanda Haywood (BAR) def Caroline Laing (3-2) Colette Sultana (MLT) def Sam Hennings (3-0) Tamika Saxby (AUS) def Eilidh Bridgeman (3-0) Men’s Squash Evan Williams (AUS) def Jake Kelly (3-0) Harinder Pal Sandhu (IND) def Cam Stafford (3-0)

Here is a look at the athletes in action on Friday (5 April):

Swimming 50 Free: Lauren Hew, Alison Jackson 100 Back: Lauren Hew 100 Breast: David Ebanks Boxing: 75KG Dariel Ebanks (CAY) vs Don Vilitama (NIU)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

