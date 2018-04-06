Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Sudden death investigation launched in Easter Monday incident in North Side

April 5, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police say a full sudden death investigation will be conducted into how Dorriel McLean lost his life 3 days ago in North Side. Police have confirmed the probe, you may remember, on Easter Monday (2 April.) The 76-year-old died after experienced difficulties in the water while fishing. It marked Cayman’s fourth water-related death this year. Police have not said how long the investigation is expected to last.

Tags

