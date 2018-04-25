Sunday alcohol sales approved

The Liquor Licensing Board recently decided that anyone granted a license to sell packaged alcohol can also apply for a license to sell it on Sundays.

It was an issue that came to the fore last year, when some businesses balked after a new gas station was given the right to sell on Sundays.

Tortuga Wine and Spirits founder Robert Hamaty says the Liquor Licensing Board’s decision to allow any business with a packaged liquor license to apply to sell on Sundays levels the playing field.

“I’m glad that the board found some way to regularize it because otherwise there would be only one person with a package license that had that opportunity,” said Founder of Tortuga Wines & Spirits, Robert Hamaty.

Going forward any retailer with a packaged liquor license can also apply for a license to sell on Sundays.

“As I said at the board meeting this slice of bread has too much peanut butter as a figure of speech but it was a fact,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Liquor licensing board chairman Noel Williams said, in a statement, “There was no legal reason not to grant the retail licenses for specified operating hours on Sunday, there was nothing in the law that prevents the issuance of the license to any licensee with a package license, the main reason for the grant was to accommodate the tourists arriving on the island on Sundays and to prevent illegal sales.”

If granted the Sunday license businesses can now sell packaged alcohol between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Well it had to be because I threatened to sue the liquor licensing board for loss of revenue, I said you give me a package license to operate and you turn around and give someone a license that can compete against me with an advantage,” said Mr. Hamaty.

He’s hoping the changes are good for business and quiet the controversy that’s surrounded Sunday liquor sales.

In December 2016, the board granted Peanuts gas station a license to sell liquor.

In August, Government launched an audit to find out how and why Peanuts was granted a license to sell on Sundays. Later that month, Woody DaCosta removed from his position as head of the board. In September, the investigation found that the board has made administrative and procedural errors in granting the license, including changing meeting minutes.

Mr. Hamaty said Peanuts was granted both a package and retail license.

That retail license allowed the gas station to sell on Sundays and an error in wording allowed them to sell packaged liquor.

“The mistake in the law came when they decided that because liquor stores were closing at six o’clock in the evening, the visitor on the island would be given the opportunity to buy a case of beer and a 750ml bottle of wine or liquor when leaving a bar or restaurant and the mistake in the law, instead of saying not more than it says not less than,” said Mr. Hamaty.

Mr. Williams said there are still issues with the law and he expects those to be addressed by the Government in the coming year.

