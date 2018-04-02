Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Swimming: Ellison gold, Crooks double bronze lead 6-medal run on day two of CARIFTA Championships

April 2, 2018
Jordan Armenise
5 Min Read

Cayman’s amateur swimmers added to their 10-medal performance on the opening day of the 2018 CARIFTA Championships with a 6-medal run on day two (1 April) in Jamaica.

After winning gold on day one in the 200 breast, 14-year old Sabine Ellison won her second gold medal of the championships

in the 13-14 girls 400 IM (see video above) with a time of 5:20.22 seconds. Ellison’s teammate, 13-year old Avery Lambert finished just outside the podium with a time of 5:32.25 , good for 4th overall.

11-year old Jillian Crooks continued to impress with two bronze medals on day two. After winning silver in the 100 fly with a time of 1:09.31 (national & CIASA record), Crooks followed it up with a bronze in both the 200 free (2:19.09) and 50 fly (30.95). Crooks also secured a top five finish in the 100 back (5th, 1:15.71).

12-year old Stefano Bonati also won his second bronze of the championships Sunday with a podium finish in the 100 back (1:12.92).

14-year old Jake Bailey swam to his first medal Sunday, winning bronze in the 400 IM in a time of 5:01.38. Sibling Samantha also reached the podium for the first time on day two, winning bronze in the 15-17 girls 400 IM (5:19.11).

Cayman also secured multiple top five performances starting with 12-year old Brittany Chin in the 100 back (5th, 1:15.71). Additionally Chin, 12, along with Allyson Bellfonte, Jillian Crooks and Abbey Walton placed 4th place in the 11-12 girls 4×100 relay. Cayman’s 13-14 girls also placed 4th overall in the 4×100 relay.

After winning bronze on day one in the 15-17 boys 1500 free, 17-year old Alex Dakers took 4th place in the 400 IM (4:56.95).

Cayman now sits in the 5th overall with 3 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze.

Artistic Swimming

Caymanite Synchro made it’s long awaited debut at the 218 CARIFTA Championships Sunday, scoring top five finishes from captain Jade Barnes and Helena Frawley in the 15-18 age group, as well as a 7th place finish from Amber Barnes in a field of 21 swimmers.

Ages 13-15

7th: Amber Barnes, 51.6211

13th: Abbie Carnahan, 46.8132

14th: Nicholas Isabel, 44.7868

Ages 15-18

5th: Jade Barnes, 50.9162

6th: Helena Frawley, 50.2043

Swimming (Pool)

# 27 Women 11-12 200 Free
Jillian Crooks (11) 2:21.19L 2:20.68 Y 2:19.09 3rd – Bronze
Allyson Belfonte (12) 2:25.97L 2:26.96 N – –

# 28 Men 11-12 200 Free
Jake Alberga (12) 2:18.06L 2:21.83 N – –

# 29 Women 13-14 200 Free
Avery Lambert (13) 2:13.88L 2:14.44 Y 2:15.44 6th
Raya Embury-Brown (13) 2:19.55L 2:16.14 N – –

# 30 Men 13-14 200 Free
Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 2:05.35L 2:08.79 Y 2:05.97 5th
Jake Bailey (14) 2:07.10L 2:06.57 Y 2:06.29 6th

# 31 Women 15-17 200 Free
Samantha Bailey (17) 2:11.38L 2:18.08 N – –
Ria Plunkett (15) 2:14.27L 2:22.98 N – –

# 32 Men 15-17 200 Free
Eddie Weber (17) 1:57.53L 1:59.68 Y 2:00.21 7th
Zachary Moore (15) 2:01.18L 2:03.87 N – –

# 33 Women 11-12 50 Fly
Jillian Crooks (11) 31.63L 31.35 Y 30.95 3rd – Bronze
Allyson Belfonte (12) 31.88L 32.65 N – –

# 34 Men 11-12 50 Fly
Jake Alberga (12) 34.41L 32.98 N – –

# 35 Women 13-14 50 Fly
Stephanie Royston (13) 32.21L 31.57 N – –
Sophie Ackerley (13) 32.76L 33.21 N – –

# 36 Men 13-14 50 Fly
Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 28.02L 28.03 N – –
Jake Bailey (14) 29.41L 28.61 N – –

# 37 Women 15-17 50 Fly
Sarah Jackson (17) 30.41L 30.39 N – –
Ella Plunkett (17) 31.49L 30.78 N – –

# 38 Men 15-17 50 Fly
Liam Henry (16) 26.91L 26.47 N – –
John Bodden (17) 27.30L 27.48 N – –

# 39 Women 11-12 100 Back
Jillian Crooks (11) 1:12.95L 1:17.22 Y 1:15.71 5th
Brittany Chin (12) 1:17.39L 1:17.98 N – –

# 40 Men 11-12 100 Back
Stefano Bonati (12) 1:12.38L 1:12.47 Y 1:12.92 3rd – Bronze

# 41 Women 13-14 100 Back
Sophie Ackerley (13) 1:12.14L 1:12.34 Y 1:13.03 8th

# 42 Men 13-14 100 Back
Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 1:06.42L 1:07.75 N – –
Benjamin Somerville (14) 1:08.74L 1:09.40 N – –

# 43 Women 15-17 100 Back
Ella Plunkett (17) 1:06.04L 1:11.28 N – –
Emily Link (15) 1:10.33L 1:16.0 N – –

# 44 Men 15-17 100 Back
Jordan Crooks (15) 1:00.91L 1:04.75 N – –
Zachary Moore (15) 1:01.94L 1:03.81 N – –

# 45 Women 11-12 400 IM
Allyson Belfonte (12) 5:58.71L 5:58.71 Y DQ

# 46 Men 11-12 400 IM
Stefano Bonati (12) 5:27.35L 5:27.35 Y DQ

# 47 Women 13-14 400 IM
Sabine Ellison (14) 5:20.51L 5:20.51 Y 5:20.22 1st – Gold
Avery Lambert (13) 5:25.82L 5:25.82 Y 5:32.25 4th

# 48 Men 13-14 400 IM
Jake Bailey (14) 5:06.46L 5:06.46 Y 5:01.38 3rd – Bronze
Finn Bishop (13) 5:19.30L 5:14.73 N – –

# 49 Women 15-17 400 IM
Samantha Bailey (17) 5:14.07L 5:14.07 Y 5:19.11 3rd – Bronze
Ria Plunkett (15) 5:23.13L 5:23.13 Y DQ

# 50 Men 15-17 400 IM
Eddie Weber (17) 4:42.74L 4:42.74 Y DQ
Alex Dakers (17) 5:10.01L 4:56.95 Y 4:56.95 4th

Event 51 Female 4 x 100m Medley Relay 11-12
B.Chin, A.Walton, A. Belfonte, J. Crooks 5:03.61 Y 5:02.52 4th

Event 52 Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay 11-12
– – – – – –

Event 53 Female 4 x 100m Medley Relay 13-14
4:42.95 Y 4:45.21 4th

Event 54 Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay 13-14
F.Bishop, C.Frederick-Westerborg,J.Bailey,B.Somerville 4:41.44 Y 4:28.81 6th

Event 55 Female 4 x 100m Medley Relay 15-17
E.Plunkett, S.Jackson, S.Bailey, E.Link 4:48.27 Y 4:43.58 5th

Event 56 Men 4 x 100m Medley Relay 15-17
J.Crooks, E.Weber, L.Henry, M.Somerville 4:08.55 Y 4:08.85 6th

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

