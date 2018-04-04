Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Swimming: Ellison, Lambert, Synchro win gold as Cayman rises to 39 medals at CARIFTA Championships

April 4, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Sabine Ellison won her 4th gold medal of the games Tuesday, while Artistic Swimming won 3 medals including their first gold in Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) history on day four (3 April) of the 2018 CARIFTA Championships in Jamaica.

Ellison, 14, won gold for the fourth day in a row, this time in the 100 breast with a time of 2:45.65. The Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout added a bronze in the 4×50 relay later in the day (see video). Ellison had previously placed 1st the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 breast.

Cayman’s 2nd gold of the day came from CBAC’s Avery Lambert. Lambert, 13, placed first in the 400 free with a time of 4:40.09. This is Lambert’s second gold of the games after winning the 800 free on day one. Lambert also joined Ellison, Kyra Rabess and Sophie Ellison to win bronze in the 4×50 relay.

Artistic Swimming dominated in the pool Tuesday, claiming their 1st gold in Cayman Islands history courtesy of Amber Barnes & Nicolas Isabel in the 13-15 Mixed Duet. Barnes, 13, captured the first medal in the program’s history Monday with a bronze in solo performance. Barnes later claimed her 3rd medal of games, a bronze in 13-15 duet with Abbie Carnahan. Captain Jade Barnes and Helena Frawley claimed a silver in the 15-18 duet to give Artistic Swimming 4 medals in total for the championships.

Cayman’s second silver of the day came from 12-year old Jake Alberga. The Stingray Swim Club standout clocked in at 1:18.04, giving him two silver medals for the games after placing 2nd in the 200 breast on day one.

11-year old Jillian Crooks won her 5th medal of the games in the 200 back with a time of 2:34.74. Crooks has also won bronze in the 200 IM, 200 free and 50 fly along with a silver in the 100 fly.

12-year old Stefano Bonati won bronze in both the 100 breast and 200 back Tuesday. Bonati has now won 4 medals for the championships after winning bronze in the both 200 breast on day one and 100 back on day two.

Other bronze medals on day four came from 17-year old Samantha Bailey (200 back), and 17-year old John Bodden (400 free).

Cayman now has 39 medals total with 8 gold, 9 silver and 22 bronze. The final day of competition Wednesday (4 April) will feature Open Water swimming.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

