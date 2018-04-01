Kaaboo – Early Bird
Swimming: Lambert, Ellison lead the way as Cayman wins 10 medals to start CARIFTA Championships

April 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Team Cayman reached the podium 10 times Saturday (31st March) winning two gold, four silver, and four bronze in Jamaica at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships, setting five new Cayman Islands swimming records in the process.
Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Avery Lambert (800 free) and Sabine Ellison (200 breast) led the way one gold each in the 13-14 age group. Jillian Crooks (100 fly, 11-12), Samantha Bailey (800 free, 15-17), John Bodden (1500 free, 15-17) and Jake Alberga (200 breast, 11-12) each won silver. Raya Embury-Brown (800 free, 13-14), Elana Sinclair (800 free, 15-17), Stefano Bonati (200 breast, 11-12), Alex Dakers (1500 free, 15-17) won bronze.
Ellison, Alberga and Crooks all broke Cayman Islands swimming records in their respective categories.
Cayman currently sits in 5th overall out of 25 federations after one day of swimming.
Women 13-14 800 Free
Avery Lambert 9:41.07 1st – Gold
Raya Embury-Brown  9:48.75 3rd – Bronze

Women 15-17 800 Free
Samantha Bailey 9:39.52 2nd – Silver
Elana Sinclair 9:42.22 3rd – Bronze

Men 11-12 200 Breast
Jake Alberga 2:47.30 2nd – Silver *unofficial – CIASA & national record
Stefano Bonati 2:53.03 3rd – Bronze

Women 13-14 200 Breast
Sabine Ellison  2:45.65 1st – Gold *unofficial – CIASA record
Stephanie Royston (13) 3:06.48L 3:06.35 N – –

Women 11-12 100 Fly
Allyson Belfonte (12) 1:11.34L 1:11.13 Y 1:11.89 6th
Jillian Crooks  1:09.31 2nd – Silver *unofficial – CIASA & national record
Men 15-17 1500 Free
John Bodden 16:36.96 2nd – Silver
Alex Dakers 16:55.99 3rd – Bronze
Men 13-14 1500 Free
Jake Bailey (14) 17:47.81L NS N – –
Finn Bishop (13) 18:36.06L 18:40.04 Y 18:40.04 5th
Men 13-14 200 Breast
Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 2:45.48L 2:44.23 Y 2:45.71 7th
Jake Bailey (14) 2:48.68L 2:44.93 N – –

Women 15-17 200 Breast
Ella Plunkett (17) 2:49.85L 2:52.91 Y 2:52.25 5th
Sarah Jackson (17) 2:56.51L 2:56.82 N – –

Men 15-17 200 Breast
Eddie Weber (17) 2:48.53L 2:28.84 Y 2:29.68 6th

Women 11-12 50 Back
Jillian Crooks (11) 34.27L 33.18 Y 33.9 5th
Allyson Belfonte (12) 34.54L 35.14 N – –

Women 15-17 50 Back
Ella Plunkett (17) 30.67L 31.91 Y 31.81 8th
Sarah Jackson (17) 32.10L 32.51 N – –
Men 15-17 50 Back
Zachary Moore (15) 28.47L 28.81 Y 29.39 8th
Jordan Crooks (15) 28.51L 29.46 N – –

Men 13-14 100 Fly
Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 1:02.39L 1:03.23 Y 1:04.56 8th
Jake Bailey (14) 1:03.77L 1:03.52 N – –

Women 15-17 100 Fly
Samantha Bailey (17) 1:08.48L 1:07.30 Y 1:09.27 8th
Sarah Jackson (17) 1:10.88L 1:12.05 N – –

Men 15-17 100 Fly
John Bodden (17) 1:00.15L 59.52 N – –
Liam Henry (16) 1:01.48L 58.61 Y 59.21 8th

Women 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 13-14
K.Rabess, Sabine Ellison, Sophie Ellison, A.Lambert 4:12 Y 4:13.59 4th

Men 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 13-14
J.Bailey, F.Bishop,B.Sommerville,C.Frederick-Westerb.. 3:56.78 Y 3:56.00 5th

Women x 100m Freestyle Relay 15-17
E.Link, S.Jackson, R.Plunkett, S.Bailey 4:14 Y 4:16.94 6th

Men 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 15-17
Z.Moore, J.Crooks, E.Weber, L.Henry 3:40.16 Y 3:39.34 5th

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

