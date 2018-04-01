Swimming: Lambert, Ellison lead the way as Cayman wins 10 medals to start CARIFTA Championships

Team Cayman reached the podium 10 times Saturday (31st March) winning two gold, four silver, and four bronze in Jamaica at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships, setting five new Cayman Islands swimming records in the process.

Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Avery Lambert (800 free) and Sabine Ellison (200 breast) led the way one gold each in the 13-14 age group. Jillian Crooks (100 fly, 11-12), Samantha Bailey (800 free, 15-17), John Bodden (1500 free, 15-17) and Jake Alberga (200 breast, 11-12) each won silver. Raya Embury-Brown (800 free, 13-14), Elana Sinclair (800 free, 15-17), Stefano Bonati (200 breast, 11-12), Alex Dakers (1500 free, 15-17) won bronze.

Ellison, Alberga and Crooks all broke Cayman Islands swimming records in their respective categories.

Cayman currently sits in 5th overall out of 25 federations after one day of swimming.

Women 13-14 800 Free

1st – Gold

Raya Embury-Brown 9:48.75 3rd – Bronze Avery Lambert 9:41.07Raya Embury-Brown 9:48.75 Women 15-17 800 Free

Samantha Bailey 9:39.52 2nd – Silver

Elana Sinclair 9:42.22 3rd – Bronze

Men 11-12 200 Breast

Jake Alberga 2:47.30 2nd – Silver *unofficial – CIASA & national record

Stefano Bonati 2:53.03 3rd – Bronze Jake Alberga 2:47.30Stefano Bonati 2:53.03 Women 13-14 200 Breast

Sabine Ellison 2:45.65 1st – Gold *unofficial – CIASA record

Stephanie Royston (13) 3:06.48L 3:06.35 N – –

Women 11-12 100 Fly

Allyson Belfonte (12) 1:11.34L 1:11.13 Y 1:11.89 6th

Jillian Crooks 1:09.31 2nd – Silver *unofficial – CIASA & national record

Men 15-17 1500 Free

John Bodden 16:36.96 2nd – Silver

Alex Dakers 16:55.99 3rd – Bronze

Men 13-14 1500 Free

Jake Bailey (14) 17:47.81L NS N – –

Finn Bishop (13) 18:36.06L 18:40.04 Y 18:40.04 5th

Men 13-14 200 Breast

Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 2:45.48L 2:44.23 Y 2:45.71 7th

Jake Bailey (14) 2:48.68L 2:44.93 N – – Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 2:45.48L 2:44.23 YJake Bailey (14) 2:48.68L 2:44.93 N – – Women 15-17 200 Breast

Ella Plunkett (17) 2:49.85L 2:52.91 Y 2:52.25 5th

Sarah Jackson (17) 2:56.51L 2:56.82 N – – Men 15-17 200 Breast

Eddie Weber (17) 2:48.53L 2:28.84 Y 2:29.68 6th Women 11-12 50 Back

Jillian Crooks (11) 34.27L 33.18 Y 33.9 5th

Allyson Belfonte (12) 34.54L 35.14 N – –

Women 15-17 50 Back

Ella Plunkett (17) 30.67L 31.91 Y 31.81 8th

Sarah Jackson (17) 32.10L 32.51 N – –

Men 15-17 50 Back

Zachary Moore (15) 28.47L 28.81 Y 29.39 8th

Jordan Crooks (15) 28.51L 29.46 N – –

Men 13-14 100 Fly

Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 1:02.39L 1:03.23 Y 1:04.56 8th

Jake Bailey (14) 1:03.77L 1:03.52 N – – Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 1:02.39L 1:03.23 YJake Bailey (14) 1:03.77L 1:03.52 N – – Women 15-17 100 Fly

Samantha Bailey (17) 1:08.48L 1:07.30 Y 1:09.27 8th

Sarah Jackson (17) 1:10.88L 1:12.05 N – – Men 15-17 100 Fly

John Bodden (17) 1:00.15L 59.52 N – –

Liam Henry (16) 1:01.48L 58.61 Y 59.21 8th Women 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 13-14

K.Rabess, Sabine Ellison, Sophie Ellison, A.Lambert 4:12 Y 4:13.59 4th Men 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 13-14

J.Bailey, F.Bishop,B.Sommerville,C.Frederick-Westerb.. 3:56.78 Y 3:56.00 5th Women x 100m Freestyle Relay 15-17

E.Link, S.Jackson, R.Plunkett, S.Bailey 4:14 Y 4:16.94 6th Men 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 15-17

Z.Moore, J.Crooks, E.Weber, L.Henry 3:40.16 Y 3:39.34 5th

