Swimming: Lambert, Ellison lead the way as Cayman wins 10 medals to start CARIFTA Championships

Raya Embury-Brown 9:48.75 3rd – Bronze
Women 15-17 800 Free
Samantha Bailey 9:39.52 2nd – Silver
Elana Sinclair 9:42.22 3rd – Bronze
Jake Alberga 2:47.30 2nd – Silver *unofficial – CIASA & national record
Stefano Bonati 2:53.03 3rd – Bronze
Women 13-14 200 Breast
Sabine Ellison 2:45.65 1st – Gold *unofficial – CIASA record
Stephanie Royston (13) 3:06.48L 3:06.35 N – –
Allyson Belfonte (12) 1:11.34L 1:11.13 Y 1:11.89 6th
John Bodden 16:36.96 2nd – Silver
Alex Dakers 16:55.99 3rd – Bronze
Jake Bailey (14) 17:47.81L NS N – –
Finn Bishop (13) 18:36.06L 18:40.04 Y 18:40.04 5th
Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 2:45.48L 2:44.23 Y 2:45.71 7th
Jake Bailey (14) 2:48.68L 2:44.93 N – –
Women 15-17 200 Breast
Ella Plunkett (17) 2:49.85L 2:52.91 Y 2:52.25 5th
Sarah Jackson (17) 2:56.51L 2:56.82 N – –
Men 15-17 200 Breast
Eddie Weber (17) 2:48.53L 2:28.84 Y 2:29.68 6th
Women 11-12 50 Back
Jillian Crooks (11) 34.27L 33.18 Y 33.9 5th
Allyson Belfonte (12) 34.54L 35.14 N – –
Ella Plunkett (17) 30.67L 31.91 Y 31.81 8th
Sarah Jackson (17) 32.10L 32.51 N – –
Zachary Moore (15) 28.47L 28.81 Y 29.39 8th
Jordan Crooks (15) 28.51L 29.46 N – –
Corey Frederick-Westerborg (13) 1:02.39L 1:03.23 Y 1:04.56 8th
Jake Bailey (14) 1:03.77L 1:03.52 N – –
Women 15-17 100 Fly
Samantha Bailey (17) 1:08.48L 1:07.30 Y 1:09.27 8th
Sarah Jackson (17) 1:10.88L 1:12.05 N – –
Men 15-17 100 Fly
John Bodden (17) 1:00.15L 59.52 N – –
Liam Henry (16) 1:01.48L 58.61 Y 59.21 8th
Women 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 13-14
K.Rabess, Sabine Ellison, Sophie Ellison, A.Lambert 4:12 Y 4:13.59 4th
Men 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 13-14
J.Bailey, F.Bishop,B.Sommerville,C.Frederick-Westerb.. 3:56.78 Y 3:56.00 5th
Women x 100m Freestyle Relay 15-17
E.Link, S.Jackson, R.Plunkett, S.Bailey 4:14 Y 4:16.94 6th
Men 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay 15-17
Z.Moore, J.Crooks, E.Weber, L.Henry 3:40.16 Y 3:39.34 5th
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.