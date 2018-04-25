Eco Smart
News

Top Story: Cayman’s attendance RIMS 2018

April 24, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Insurance Manager’s Association of Cayman (IMAC,) together with CIMA officials recently attended RIMS 2018, a risk conference in San Antonio, Texas. Joining Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss the conference was IMAC Marketing Committee Head Adrian Lynch.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

