Top Story: Dr. Bill Hrudey Rotary Central Science Fair

April 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The 12th annual Dr. Bill Hrudey Rotary Central science fair is coming up and tonight (17 April) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with organiser Ravee Kapoor to discuss the event and why this is important for Cayman’s children. It is also being held in honour Dr. Hrudey who passed away in February.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

