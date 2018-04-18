The 12th annual Dr. Bill Hrudey Rotary Central science fair is coming up and tonight (17 April) Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes sat down with organiser Ravee Kapoor to discuss the event and why this is important for Cayman’s children. It is also being held in honour Dr. Hrudey who passed away in February.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Dr. Bill Hrudey Rotary Central Science Fair
April 17, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News • Politics
Cayman at CHOGM, Premier set to meet with UK officials
April 17, 2018
News
West Bay Road closes at night Tuesday through Thursday
April 17, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.