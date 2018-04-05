Kaaboo – Early Bird
Top Story: Kenneth Bryan meets with Governor, continues his fighting foreclosures campaign

April 4, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan met with Cayman’s new Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury today (4 April) and tonight he sat down with Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss that meeting, as well as, his concerns with foreclosures.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

