News

Top Story: Latest Brexit developments

April 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Both the UK and the European Union are still working through the final details of their divorce. Joining Cayman 27’s Dr. Taylor Burrowes tonight (3 April) was attorney Nick Dixey to discuss where are we now and what are some of the issues we should be paying attention to as an overseas territory.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

