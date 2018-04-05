Trial for Dane McPherson postponed

The trial for a man accused of attacking a coworker with a hammer was due to start today, according to court records but now is set to begin Friday.

Jamaican Dane Dameon McPherson faces charges of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm and carrying an offensive weapon.

It stems from an incident in September when police say he attacked a coworker at the Savannah fosters, striking him with a hammer.

We asked court staff but were not told why the trial didn’t start today.

