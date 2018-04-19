Trial to start for Marsha Kelly

The trial of a woman accused of harboring a fugitive in Cayman is set for next month. Caymanian Marsha Kelly appeared in summary court to face her charges.

She was the fiancé of once wanted man Jamaican Norval Barret. He was shot and killed by police on 6 January 2017.

Ms. Kelly who was engaged to Mr. Barret at the time was arrested on suspicion of harboring a fugitive as well as two counts of theft, one count of handling stolen goods and several other charges.

She goes on trial for all her charges on 19 June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

