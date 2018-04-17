BOB FM’s Mathew Ian Sloane makes his return to Cayman 27 programming, preview the upcoming semi-finals match ups in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool FC takes on AS Roma Tuesday 24 April, while defending champion Real Madrid takes on German powerhouse Bayern Munich Wednesday 25 April. The Sports Guy and The Baron back at it once again!
UEFA Champions League semi-final preview with The Baron
April 16, 2018
1 Min Read
