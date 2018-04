Caribbean Utilities Company says power is restored to all areas affected by Wednesday’s (4 April) blackout.

There were stretches of West Bay Road, West Bay, South Sound, central George Town and areas in the Eastern Districts without power, according to reports coming in to Cayman 27.

Power was restored to some areas around 8 p.m., according to information coming in to Cayman 27.

The outage occurred around 7:15 p.m.

