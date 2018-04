The US National Hurricane Centre announced it’s shrinking the so-called ‘cone of uncertainty’ in its hurricane forecast predictions.

This annual adjustment is among several changes announced for the 2018 hurricane season.

NHC’s public advisories will also discuss hurricane tracking and intensity forecast beyond a 48-hour period, to 72 hours. This gives the NHC flexibility to discuss the forecast through five days when conditions warrant.

