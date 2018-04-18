Eco Smart
Verdict expected Friday for man accused of sex crimes against a child

April 17, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A man accused of sex crimes with a child will soon learn his fate. Attorneys in the case said they expect a verdict to come on Friday (20 April.) Police accuse the man of inappropriately touching and forcing oral sex with a child when the complainant was between eight and 10-years-old.

Both the prosecution and defense gave closing arguments to Justice Michael Wood, who is presiding in the judge-alone case.

A court order prevents Cayman 27 from identifying the suspect in this matter or revealing any information that might identify the alleged victim.

